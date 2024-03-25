Massachusetts Eatery Named 'Most Expensive Restaurant' In The Entire State

You deserve to treat yourself! If you've been searching for your next fancy date night location, or for an upscale place to eat out with friends and family, look no further than the most expensive place to dine in your state. While many restaurants pride themselves with fine dining accreditations, only one is known far and wide for being the most expensive around. Despite the intimidating prices of various menu items compromised of the highest quality ingredients, something about this eatery keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Massachusetts is O Ya located in Boston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

"The Japanese art of omakase – where guests leave their menu choices in the hands of the chef – is executed to elegant perfection at this wildly popular Boston spot. For $295, guests are served up 20 delectable works of art, consisting of unique nigiri, sashimi, and various cooked dishes. You never know quite what you’re going to get, but expect singular treats like the A5 wagyu tartare hand rolls, Kona abalone with yuzu and foie gras nigiri. The experience doesn’t come cheap, of course, and it's another $160 for the drinks pairing."

