NFL Unanimously Votes To Ban Controversial Tackling Style

The NFL has banned hip-drop tackles following a unanimous vote by the Competition Committee during the league's annual meeting in Orlando on Monday (March 25), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

A hip-drop tackle is characterized as one that occurs when the defensive player grabs the ball carrier around the waist, twisting, and falling down and is reported to have a significantly higher risk of injury than several other tackling styles. The decision to ban hip-drop tackles was expected, despite push-back from the NFL Players Association.