NFL Unanimously Votes To Ban Controversial Tackling Style
By Jason Hall
March 25, 2024
The NFL has banned hip-drop tackles following a unanimous vote by the Competition Committee during the league's annual meeting in Orlando on Monday (March 25), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
"The NFL has banned the hip-drop tackle, source said. The Competition Committee was unanimous on it," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
A hip-drop tackle is characterized as one that occurs when the defensive player grabs the ball carrier around the waist, twisting, and falling down and is reported to have a significantly higher risk of injury than several other tackling styles. The decision to ban hip-drop tackles was expected, despite push-back from the NFL Players Association.
The NFL has banned the hip-drop tackle, source said. The Competition Committee was unanimous on it.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2024
"No surprise here, despite the NFLPA’s objections. The NFL made clear it wanted what it calls the swivel hip-drop tackle out of the game, and now it is. Expect more fines than flags as the league and coaches work to remove the technique," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
No surprise here, despite the NFLPA’s objections. The NFL made clear it wanted what it calls the swivel hip-drop tackle out of the game, and now it is. Expect more fines than flags as the league and coaches work to remove the technique. https://t.co/HsD1rGkiry— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein that he "absolutely" expected the ban to happen prior to Monday's decision.
Jerry Jones said he "absolutely" expects swivel hip-drop tackle to be banned this week.— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 25, 2024
"You can coach that one. In my mind, that’s one of the easier deals. It reminds me a little of (the) horse collar. That's needed. That's very needed. It's very obvious that it’s injurious."
"You can coach that one. In my mind, that’s one of the easier deals. It reminds me a little of (the) horse collar. That's needed. That's very needed. It's very obvious that it’s injurious," Jones said.
"It’s just too sudden," he said, referring to a defender to drop a player "like they've been shot between eyes when they catch them just right. I know of no other way to tackle somebody that stops them right where they are in the open field. Well, that's got to rupture something."