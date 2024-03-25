Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Spotted On Lunch Date After Return To US
By Jason Hall
March 25, 2024
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles Sunday (March 24) after returning from their recent Bahamas vacation, Page Six reports.
Photos of the couple entering Nobu in Malibu separately were re-shared online by a Swift X fan account.
"Not that you can even tell from this photo, but she is SO TALL and so gorgeous up close and in person. I can't believe I saw her this weekend of all weekends," the fan wrote in the caption of what appears to be an Instagram story.
"And then Travis!" a caption to a photo of the three-time Super Bowl champion stated.
Another photo shared by @girlandvodka showed the couple together sitting at a table on the patio of the popular restaurant. Kelce was previously spotted at Pizzeria Geraci's Slice Shop in his hometown of Cleveland on Saturday (March 23).
"When NFL star and Heights legend @killatrav swings by Geraci’s Slice Shop, you know it’s going to be a touchdown-worthy slice! Next time bring Taylor 😉," the pizzeria wrote on its Instagram account.
Swift and Kelce rushed back from Singapore to attend Madonna's Oscars 2024 afterparty in Los Angeles earlier this month, Page Six reported earlier this week. The couple was reportedly spotted at the event, which is known as 'The Party' and was held at talent manager Guy Oseary's Hollywood Hills home, but managed to evade paparazzi as there was a strict no-cameras policy. The Party served as the first major Hollywood event Kelce attended with Swift since going public with their relationship last year, however, the two have not yet been spotted on a red carpet together.
Kelce, who returned to America for the Chiefs' delayed Super Bowl celebration and his brother Jason's NFL retirement after attending several of Swift's shows in Australia, reunited with the singer last week for several concerts in Singapore as part of the international leg of her 'Eras Tour,' which she will pause for two months before resuming at Paris La Défense Arena on May 9. The three-time Super Bowl champion famously revealed that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium prior to their relationship last summer.
Swift later said that Travis "very adorably put me on blast" when he acknowledged the situation on his podcast, which she said "was metal as hell" while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December 2023.