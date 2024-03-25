Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Spotted On Lunch Date After Return To US

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles Sunday (March 24) after returning from their recent Bahamas vacation, Page Six reports.

Photos of the couple entering Nobu in Malibu separately were re-shared online by a Swift X fan account.

"Not that you can even tell from this photo, but she is SO TALL and so gorgeous up close and in person. I can't believe I saw her this weekend of all weekends," the fan wrote in the caption of what appears to be an Instagram story.

"And then Travis!" a caption to a photo of the three-time Super Bowl champion stated.

Another photo shared by @girlandvodka showed the couple together sitting at a table on the patio of the popular restaurant. Kelce was previously spotted at Pizzeria Geraci's Slice Shop in his hometown of Cleveland on Saturday (March 23).