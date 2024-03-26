Cardi B Claims LAPD Made Her Get 'Butt-Naked' During Investigation

"They had all the helicopters in L.A.," Cardi explained. "Yo, I was freaking out. They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside. S**t was crazy. It was deadass a movie and whatever but you already know. I'm bout to sue the LAPD. I told them like, 'Yo, I'm Cardi B. Like do I look like I gotta sell some s**t? Like why would I do that? I would never pull no s**t like that.'"



It seems as though Cardi B may have been swatted. This isn't the first time an anonymous person has reported a false tip about the Bronx native. Last year, someone told police in Sandy Springs, Ga. that Cardi B was shot at her and Offset's home. In bodycam video that was released back in January, police approach the home with caution but only find Offset's uncle at the residence. The "Worth It" rapper eventually called his uncle and emphasized that both he and Cardi were out of town at the time.



As of this report, the LAPD has not responded to Cardi B's claims. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.