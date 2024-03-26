Major Bridge Collapses; Several Vehicles Plunge Into Water

A major bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being struck by a container ship Tuesday (March 26) morning, which led to several vehicles plunging into the water, NBC News reports.

The ship collided with a pillar supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which carries Interstate 695 over the Patapsco River. An undetermined number of workers were on the bridge when the collision took place and emergency responders confirmed that two people were rescued from the water and at least seven others were reported missing as of Tuesday morning.

One person rescued was reported to be in good condition and refused treatment while the other was seriously injured and transported to a local trauma center, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace confirmed during a news conference via NBC News. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency in relation to the incident and planned to deploy federal resources at the scene.

Video footage from the scene showed smoke billowing from the ship as the bridge and road crashed into the Patapsco River.