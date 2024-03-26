Ship 'Lost Control' Before Crashing Into Major Bridge: Unclassified Report

The container ship Dali "lost propulsion" as it left port and warned Maryland officials about a potential collision prior to striking the pillar supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Tuesday (March 25) morning, according to an unclassified Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency report obtained by ABC News.

The ship crew notified officials that they had lost control prior to the crash with the Interstate 695 bridge over the Patapsco River, which resulted in several cars plunging into the water below.

"The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and an allision with the bridge was possible," the report states. "The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse."

An undetermined number of workers were on the bridge when the collision took place and emergency responders confirmed that two people were rescued from the water and at least seven others were reported missing as of Tuesday morning.

One person rescued was reported to be in good condition and refused treatment while the other was seriously injured and transported to a local trauma center, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace confirmed during a news conference via NBC News. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency in relation to the incident and planned to deploy federal resources at the scene.

Video footage from the scene showed smoke billowing from the ship as the bridge and road crashed into the Patapsco River.