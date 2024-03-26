Titans, L'Jarius Sneed Agree To Massive Deal Days After Trade: Report

By Jason Hall

March 26, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII - Winner's Portraits
Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and newly acquired cornerback L'Jarius Sneed have reportedly agreed to terms on a new four-year, $76.4 deal, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (March 26).

The reported agreement comes days after the Titans acquired Sneed in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"New #Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed has agreed to terms on a massive new contract now that his deal to Tennessee is done, getting a 4-year, $76.4M deal, sources say. It includes $55M guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. One of the highest-paid CBs," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Sneed, 27, a key defensive starter on the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl teams, was acquired in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick, while both teams also swapped seventh-round picks after having a non-exclusive franchise tag placed on him earlier in the offseason.

“[Sneed is] one of my all-time favorite guys, a great human being as great a player as he is, [an even] better human being, and as tough as you can imagine,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the first day of the NFL Annual Meetings on Monday (March 25) via Paul Kuharsky.

Sneed's emergence as one of the league's best cornerbacks created a salary cap structure issue hindering Chiefs general manager Brett Veach's plans to keep him long-term.

“I mean, he (Brett Veach) juggled the salary cap, and it’s ridiculous… what you have to go through, and players you can keep, and you can’t keep, but we all love them here, that wasn’t the problem,” Reid added. “He was our lockdown guy. Every best receiver. He had the best receiver.”

