Titans, L'Jarius Sneed Agree To Massive Deal Days After Trade: Report

The Tennessee Titans and newly acquired cornerback L'Jarius Sneed have reportedly agreed to terms on a new four-year, $76.4 deal, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (March 26).

The reported agreement comes days after the Titans acquired Sneed in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"New #Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed has agreed to terms on a massive new contract now that his deal to Tennessee is done, getting a 4-year, $76.4M deal, sources say. It includes $55M guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. One of the highest-paid CBs," Rapoport wrote on his X account.