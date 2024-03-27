Arizona City Crowned One Of The 'Most Beautiful Cities' In The U.S.

America the Beautiful. The country has truly earned the loving nickname that has managed to stand the test of time, and for good reason. From the Rocky Mountain highs and the vibrant low valleys to the popular cities offering non-stop entertainment, wherever you go in the U.S., you are guaranteed to experience something truly special.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the central Arizona city of Sedona is one of the most beautiful cities in America, joining other gorgeous destinations like a tropical paradise in Hawaii, a picturesque waterside town in Alaska and a bustling hub in Louisiana.

Not only is Sedona a beautiful place to visit with its stunning scenery and "spiritual aura," it was even recently named the "most underrated" city in all of Arizona.

Here's what the site had to say about Sedona:

"Sedona, Arizona, captivates with its otherworldly red rock formations and spiritual aura. Nestled amidst the Coconino National Forest, the city boasts stunning landscapes and vortex sites believed to radiate healing energy. Art galleries, hiking trails, and the scenic Oak Creek Canyon contribute to Sedona's allure, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and seekers of tranquility."

