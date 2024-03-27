Cardi B Apologizes After She Admitted Rant About LAPD Was A 'Joke'

Cardi B asserted her interaction with the LAPD happened last month. When she first told the story on Monday, the Grammy award-winning rapper said she was the target of an investigation into a fraudulent tip someone made about her. She claimed that officers arrived at her home in L.A. and made her get naked outside of her home as part of their investigation.



"They had all the helicopters in L.A.," Cardi explained. "Yo, I was freaking out. They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside. S**t was crazy. It was deadass a movie and whatever but you already know. I'm bout to sue the LAPD. I told them like, 'Yo, I'm Cardi B. Like do I look like I gotta sell some s**t? Like why would I do that? I would never pull no s**t like that.'"



She admitted that the timing of her story wasn't the greatest, but she owned up to her mistake. She made the admission shortly before TMZ released its report about her rant. The outlet said their police sources couldn't find anything about her wild story. Cardi's team also sent a formal statement about the situation to Billboard.



“This IG live was taken out of context and there is no truth to this story," the statement said. "Apologies for any confusion."