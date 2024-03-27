Christina Applegate Shares Concerning New Health Update Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate has shared a concerning health update amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, saying the new complication is the "worst thing" to have happened to her.

During her appearance on Monday's (March 25) episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Dead to Me star got real about her experience battling MS, calling it the "worst thing that's happened" in her "entire life," per Page Six. According to the National Institutes of Health, the chronic neurological disease affects the central nervous system and attacks the myelin that helps protect nerve fibers, often resulting in scar tissue or lesions. Applegate, who publicly revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021, explained in the interview that she even has dozens of lesions on her brain.

"I have 30 lesions on my brain," she said. "My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot."

While her vision has fortunately not been affected, the Anchorman actress said MS, which she described as a "mean girl," has impacted her mobility and led to other concerning symptoms.

"My hand starts to go weird and then I'll get a seizure-y feeling sometimes in my brain," she said, adding that the disease "sucks. "I hate it so much. I'm so made about it. You can't overcome it."

Applegate received a sweet, and emotional, honor during her appearance at the Emmy Awards in January, getting a standing ovation from the audience as she made her way on stage using her cane to present an award. Though she teared up a bit at the overwhelming display of love, she joked with the crowd, "Oh my God, you're totally shaming me with disability by standing up."