Former MLB Pitcher Arrested One Day After Graduating Police Academy

A former Major League Baseball pitcher was arrested less than 24 hours after being sworn in as a police officer.

Chasen Bradford, 34, who pitched for the New York Mets (2017) and Seattle Mariners (2018-19) as a reliever in 86 career appearances, was still a probationary officer with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada when he was charged with driving under the influence last Friday (March 22), which resulted in his termination. Bradford's arrest came one day after he was among 14 newly graduated officers sworn in by the police academy last Thursday (March 21).

“On the evening of March 22, 2024, one of those (graduating) officers chose to drink and drive resulting in their arrest by the Henderson Police Department,” Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick said in a statement shared by the department. "This probationary officer was promptly terminated and is no longer a member of the Henderson Police Department."