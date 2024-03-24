Georgia Running Back Trevor Etienne Arrested

Recent Georgia Bulldogs transfer running back Trevor Etienne was arrested on driving under the influence and reckless driving charges Sunday (March 24) morning, according to Athens-Clarke County police records obtained by CBS Sports.

Etienne, 19, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, was booked at 4:35 a.m. and released an hour later after posting a total bond of $1,883. The running back faces four misdemeanors, which also include failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road and affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield, in relation to the incident.

Etienne, a four-star transfer prospect, spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Florida before announcing his commitment to the SEC East rival Bulldogs in December 2023. The Louisiana native recorded 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns on 249 carries in two seasons, which included 753 yards, eight touchdowns and 131 attempts as a sophomore.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had previously praised Etienne's transition to the team during spring practice, acknowledging that "running back is one of the positions that you can pick up really quick," via Dawgs247.

"There's some similarities between our offense and [Florida's], a lot of the same runs, a lot of the same words in some cases. He's not struggling to transition that part,” Smart said of Etienne last Tuesday (March 19). “I think getting comfortable in the offense, there's nuances. I've met with him about differences in the way we do things and the way they do things offensively that he's picking up on. He's very bright. Not going to be a problem for him.”