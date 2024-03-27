Imagine Dragons Keep Fans On Their Toes With Cryptic New Website

Imagine Dragons have spent the past month teasing something big, and on Wednesday (March 27) they unlocked a new piece of the puzzle. The band shared a new teaser for a single presumably titled "Eyes Closed" that shows Dan Reynolds standing on a stage, waiting for the curtain to open. When it does, he walks into a bright light. The clip is soundtracked by new music, then ends with an invitation for fans to go to Imagine Dragons' website: enter.imaginedragonsmusic.com

Last week, the site was a static page with an hourglass full of sand and a prompt to enter your email address and country, but now it takes you to what looks like the inside of an ancient temple with four doors, three of which are locked. Upon entering the unlocked door, you're asked five questions about Imagine Dragons: What's your favorite album? Favorite collaboration? Video? Lyric? Film and TV song collaboration? You have three options to choose from and at the end are designated a "team" thats name is written in mysterious script. From their, you unlock a memory game that features cards with different symbols. Playing awards points to your team.

We know Imagine Dragons are teasing new music, but what else is this cryptic website trying to tell us? Only time will tell. For now, check out their latest teaser post on Imagine Dragons' Instagram.