Imagine Dragons Set Fans Into A Frenzy With Mysterious Social Media Post

Imagine Dragons are up to something, and they're sending fans into a frenzy. On Thursday (March 21), the band shared a simple graphic reminiscent of a sunset with the words "Imagine Dragons." The caption is a URL: enter.imaginedragonsmusic.com that takes you to a page with an hourglass full of sand and a prompt to enter your email address and country.

Dan Reynolds and company also quietly scrubbed their Instagram page, deleting everything but their three most current posts. Last week, they shared a clip that seems to be teasing a new single (or album?) called "Eyes Closed."

"I think as a band we've found ourselves, and I don't think we've ever been more sure of ourselves," Reynolds says in the video, as new music plays and scenes from the studio flash, along with the words "We can do this with our eyes closed."

The reel before that one appears to be another "Eyes Closed" teaser, and neither of them are captioned.

With the addition of the latest post, it's clear Imagine Dragons are counting down to a big announcement, and fans can't contain themselves.

"OMGGGGGGG!, new eraaaa? 🤍😭" one wrote in the comments.

"WHAT'S GOING ON OMG," wrote another.

Imagine Dragons most recently put out a song for the video game Starfield last summer, along with a live album, but their last studio album was 2022's Mercury—Act 2.

See their mysterious Instagram post below.