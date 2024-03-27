Kid Band Goes Viral For Jaw-Dropping Nine Inch Nails Cover
By Katrina Nattress
March 28, 2024
The O'Keefe Music Foundation is at it again with another viral video. This time, their band of kids took on (and slayed) a cover of Nine Inch Nails' 1992 track "Wish." The six-piece band is comprised of 10-year-old Zoë Franziska on vocals, rhythm guitarist Logan K (age 10), lead guitarist Xander Markewich (age 13), bassist Seba Stephens (age 11), drummer Will Bright (age 18), and keytarist Brackston Applegate (age 8) who all give jaw-dropping performances.
The cover also comes with a thought provoking music video that touches on the age of screens. It's a young girl's birthday and as ther party goers sing, they're all looking at their phones. When she's asked to make a wish, she's transported to a birthday party where the band is playing and kids are dancing and engaging with each other instead of sucked into a screen. At the end of the video she gets one last present: her very own iPhone.
This isn't the first time we've seen Franziska showcase her powerhouse vocals. In 2022, another OMF video went viral when the girl (then only 8 years old) covered Korn's "Freak On A Leash," backed by another band of talented youngsters.
Watch the OMF band cover "Wish" below.