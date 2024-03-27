Kid Band Goes Viral For Jaw-Dropping Nine Inch Nails Cover

The O'Keefe Music Foundation is at it again with another viral video. This time, their band of kids took on (and slayed) a cover of Nine Inch Nails' 1992 track "Wish." The six-piece band is comprised of 10-year-old Zoë Franziska on vocals, rhythm guitarist Logan K (age 10), lead guitarist Xander Markewich (age 13), bassist Seba Stephens (age 11), drummer Will Bright (age 18), and keytarist Brackston Applegate (age 8) who all give jaw-dropping performances.

The cover also comes with a thought provoking music video that touches on the age of screens. It's a young girl's birthday and as ther party goers sing, they're all looking at their phones. When she's asked to make a wish, she's transported to a birthday party where the band is playing and kids are dancing and engaging with each other instead of sucked into a screen. At the end of the video she gets one last present: her very own iPhone.

This isn't the first time we've seen Franziska showcase her powerhouse vocals. In 2022, another OMF video went viral when the girl (then only 8 years old) covered Korn's "Freak On A Leash," backed by another band of talented youngsters.

Watch the OMF band cover "Wish" below.