Ludacris On Hosting 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: 'I Was Born For This'

Ludacris is set to take on hosting duties and perform at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the rapper is now opening up ahead of the big night in an interview with Elvis Duran.

There's no doubt Ludacris is ready to be the host of this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, as he explained, "I'm honored and [it's] just definitely a pleasure. I can't wait to do this, man. I'm excited. I haven't hosted in a while. I wear many hats, and humbly speaking, I have not done the iHeart Awards yet, but hopefully this will be the first but not the last [time], because I plan to kill it."

Being that the annual awards show includes some big names this year as Beyoncé is set to be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, while Cher will receive the Icon Award, Ludacris isn't nervous at all. As he puts it, "I was born for this."

And he really is! Elvis presented Luda with a number of scenarios where things can go wrong, and asked how he would handle as host. If the teleprompter malfunctions, "I'll just start rapping the 'Move' beat acapella. That's what I'll do. I'll start my performance early. We'll figure it out for sure."

Check out Ludacris' full interview below.