'Migrant Influencer' Who Encouraged Squatters To Invade US Wanted By ICE

A "migrant influencer" who encouraged others to invade the United States and squat at the homes of citizens in a TikTok post is now wanted by immigration officials.

Leonel Moreno, a Venezuelan national who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border at Eagle Pass, Texas, in April 2022, broke the rules of the Alternatives to Detention program he was enrolled in, which allows federal authorities to track migrants using ankle monitors and various other technology, and is now considered an "absconder" from the program, ICE documents viewed by the New York Post confirmed.

The migrant has posted several videos online recently, which have included making claims that he, his wife and daughter receive $350 from the federal government weekly, as well as ranting in front of a Gahanna Police Department vehicle in suburban Columbus, Ohio.

“To date, our agency has had no contact with this individual and we are unaware of his location," Gahanna Police officials told the Post while confirming their awareness of the videos.

Moreno was originally released into the U.S. on parole due to a lack of space in detention facilities and seen living in Columbus, while his listed point of contact was Catholic Charities in Miami, according to the ICE documents seen by the Post. ICE in Miami mailed Moreno an immigration court date in November 2022 after he had previously no-showed, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Post.

Moreno has encouraged "fellow Venezuelans" to squat in the homes of U.S. citizens on his TikTok account and flaunted supplies that he's claimed to have purchased with food stamps. The migrant has also shared posts waving a Social Security card and claiming he made about $1,000 a day from begging for money.

“I don’t like to work,” he tells followers. “Boys, in the US there are a million tricks, a million things to do,” Moreno said in a video.

“I’ve concluded that the American Dream is real,” he said in a separate post, adding that he never worked in the first year he lived in the U.S. “This is food of the best quality that they just give you.”