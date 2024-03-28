Another Popular Retail Chain To Close All Stores For 24 Hours

JCPenney will be among several stores closing all its stores for 24 hours on Sunday (March 31) in observance of Easter.

JCPenney confirmed to the U.S. Sun that it planned to offer extended hours on Friday (March 29) and Saturday (March 30) in preparation for the all-day closure. The retailer, which is also closed for 24 hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, will return to its normal operations next Monday (April 1).

Several other stores have already announced plans to close for 24 hours in observance of Easter Sunday. Kohl's, which had previously closed last Easter, lists the holiday among its only three all-day closings along with Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Kohl's is otherwise open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time during the other 362 days of the year, according to its holiday calendar.

Several other major retailers have also announced decisions to close on Easter Sunday including Best Buy, Aldi, Publix, Costco, H-E-B, Lowe's, Sam's Club and Target. Stores that plan to be open on Easter Sunday include CVS, Dollar General, Home Depot (varying store hours based on location), Kroger (varying store hours based on location), Trader Joe's, Walgreens (varying store hours based on location), Walmart and Whole Foods (varying store hours based on location).