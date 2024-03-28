Later on, Camila finds herself in other odd situations like getting chased by some German Shepherds and losing a wrestling match with a swole competitor. Eventually, the camera shows her at the top of the palm from the beginning of the video, which means she's the one who police are chasing after. Carti lays down his verse while inside of a gas station towards the end of video.



For the unfamiliar, Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti first sparked suspicions about their collaboration after they were spotted in the studio together back in December. The Atlanta native posted a photo of himself with Cabello by his side to his Instagram Story. Carti included the caption "Baby girl" at the top of the photo, but there was no other clues about their interaction. Their song is expected to appear on Camila Cabello's upcoming album.



Watch the music video for "I Luv It" below.