Camila Cabello & Playboi Carti Team Up For Their Gucci Mane-Inspired Song
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2024
Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti have finally released their collaboration.
On Wednesday, March 27, the pop singer debuted her new single "I Luv It" featuring Carti and produced by Canada. The song has a fast-paced trap sound that's inspired by Gucci Mane's 2009 hit "Lemonade." In addition to the song, Camila also dropped the action-packed music video. The visuals open with a police officer who is trying to cut down a palm tree with an ax. Once it rewinds to earlier that day, we can see the blonde singer chow down on a chocolate cake. There's also a scene that shows her in a hospital with an arrow in her chest.
FT. @playboicarti— camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 27, 2024
I 🫶LUV🫶 IT🫶 https://t.co/4SOkpWP2Cn pic.twitter.com/pZ4DtAiIY0
Later on, Camila finds herself in other odd situations like getting chased by some German Shepherds and losing a wrestling match with a swole competitor. Eventually, the camera shows her at the top of the palm from the beginning of the video, which means she's the one who police are chasing after. Carti lays down his verse while inside of a gas station towards the end of video.
For the unfamiliar, Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti first sparked suspicions about their collaboration after they were spotted in the studio together back in December. The Atlanta native posted a photo of himself with Cabello by his side to his Instagram Story. Carti included the caption "Baby girl" at the top of the photo, but there was no other clues about their interaction. Their song is expected to appear on Camila Cabello's upcoming album.
Watch the music video for "I Luv It" below.