Georgia Eatery Named The 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The State

One of the great things about the variety of restaurants around the country is that there is an establishment for every basically any occasion you could ever want. From fancy restaurants perfect for celebrating an anniversary or special event to laid-back shacks with incredible food that won't cost an arm and a leg.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best casual restaurant in each state, and the eatery that earned the top spot for Georgia is Busy Bee Café. This popular vintage Atlanta restaurant serves up incredible soul food that will warm your heart. Busy Bee Café is located at 810 MLK Jr. Drive SW.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about the best casual restaurant in all of Georgia:

"An Atlanta landmark, the Busy Bee Café has been serving traditional soul food to hungry locals since first opening in 1947. The cozy restaurant features a long lunch counter and a handful of tables, and the food is homestyle, delicious, and inexpensive. You'd be hard-pressed to find better fried or smothered chicken, pork chops, fried fish, smoked ham hocks, oxtails, slow-smoked ribs, or baked macaroni and cheese anywhere else in town, and the desserts, including scratch-made cakes and Georgia peach and blackberry cobblers, are the stuff of legend."

