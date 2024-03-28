Gorgeous Museum Named The 'Most Underrated' Tourist Spot In Florida

Thousands of fascinating landmarks and sites can be found in the United States, from underwater caves and abandoned towns to captivating museums and towering skyscrapers. For many reasons, some intriguing spots may not immediately pop up on people's radars. It's often these under-the-radar locales that offer some truly unforgettable memories.

If you're interested in these destinations, 24/7 Tempo updated its list of every state's "most underrated" attraction. Writers consulted several travel guide websites to put together the list.

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens were named Florida's most underrated tourist spot! For more than 50 years, this idyllic space has provided visitors with an intimate look at Japanese culture. Writers dove into what makes these beautiful gardens so appealing:

"The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens were started in the early 1900s by Jo Sakai and a group of pioneering farmers. Their goal was to experiment with a farming colony. However, the experiment failed in the 1930s, and the families left the community. Yet, beautiful gardens and a unique museum full of incredible history remain. The original building was Yamato-kan and includes an open-air courtyard, garden, and exhibition rooms. Along with over 7,000 Japanese artifacts, guests can really take in the Japanese culture and history of the place."