PHOTOS: Scott Disick Shows Off 'Dramatic Weight Loss' Amid Fan Concern

Scott Disick enjoyed dinner with his children in New York City on Tuesday (March 28), showing off "dramatic" weight loss that has fans concerned. According to Page Six, the "Kardashians" star was spotted on his way to The Polo Bar in Midtown with daughter Penelope and son Reign. Dressed in a blue suit paired with a white shirt and dress shoes, Disick looked extra "slim" as he walked the sidewalks of the City That Never Sleeps with his children.

The 40-year-old father-of-three also sported a fresh hair cut and beard trim that gave the public a closer look at his recent weight loss transformation. Photos taken by paparazzi show 11-year-old Penelope standing next to her father in a white jacket with jeans and tennis shoes. Her look is tied together with a long Louis Vuitton scarf. 9-year-old Reign, walking just in front of his sister, is seen wearing a yellow camouflage jacket over top a white undershirt and jeans.

Page Six mentioned that rather than celebrate the Talentless co-founder's weight loss journey, fans are approaching the situation with concern. Some assume that his new slim figure was expedited by weight loss drug Ozempic. In Season 3 of the “Kardashians,” Disick explained that he gained a lot of weight enduring a back injury that was caused by a car crash in 2022. The injury prevented the reality star from moving around and "affected nearly every aspect of his life" including the ability to keep weight off.