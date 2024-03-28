Rema, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kash Doll & More To Perform At Afro Nation Detroit

“Bringing Afro Nation back to Detroit, the home of Motown and Techno music was an easy decision,” said Afro Nation co-founder Smade. “Detroit embodies culture, creativity, and pride. The energy here is electric, echoing the heartbeat of Afro Nation’s spirit. In Detroit, we found a community that welcomed us with open arms, sharing our passion for unity and celebration, giving us a home away from home. Afro Nation Detroit 2024 will be even bigger than last year, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

This is the just the first wave of artists who are expected to perform at the festival. There will be more performers that will be announced soon. Afro Nation Detroit is the only scheduled event in the U.S. this year. In June, the festival will head to Portugal where Nicki Minaj, Asake, J Hus, Tyla and others will hit the stage.



Afro Nation Detroit is happening August 17 & 18. Tickets will go up for sale via the festival's website on April 3 at 9 a.m.