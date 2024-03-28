Rema, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kash Doll & More To Perform At Afro Nation Detroit
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2024
Afro Nation Detroit just got a lot bigger after the internationally known event announced its lineup.
On Wednesday, March 27, the diverse music festival announced the first wave of Afrobeats, Amapiano and Hip-Hop performers for its upcoming event in August. Rema is set to headline the festival and will share a stage with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kash Doll, Adekunle Gold, Arya Starr and plenty more. Over at the piano people stage, artists like Uncle Waffles, Scorpion Kings, Musa Keys, Kelvin Momo and others are set to perform. This will be PND and Kash Doll's first time performing at the festival during its second year in the D.
“Bringing Afro Nation back to Detroit, the home of Motown and Techno music was an easy decision,” said Afro Nation co-founder Smade. “Detroit embodies culture, creativity, and pride. The energy here is electric, echoing the heartbeat of Afro Nation’s spirit. In Detroit, we found a community that welcomed us with open arms, sharing our passion for unity and celebration, giving us a home away from home. Afro Nation Detroit 2024 will be even bigger than last year, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”
This is the just the first wave of artists who are expected to perform at the festival. There will be more performers that will be announced soon. Afro Nation Detroit is the only scheduled event in the U.S. this year. In June, the festival will head to Portugal where Nicki Minaj, Asake, J Hus, Tyla and others will hit the stage.
Afro Nation Detroit is happening August 17 & 18. Tickets will go up for sale via the festival's website on April 3 at 9 a.m.