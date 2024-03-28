The Absolute 'Best Suburb' To Live In Nebraska

Nebraska is full of so many wonderful suburbs that it can be hard to choose the best place to live. Some people choose which suburb to live in based on their desired lifestyle. For example, individuals who enjoy boating and swimming might desire to live in a suburb next to a body of water. Individuals who take pleasure in a good hike might want to live in a neighborhood near forestation and trails.

To some, surroundings are less important than factors like safety, home value, education, and proximity to quality medical facilities. Regardless of your preference, there is one suburb in Nebraska known for being the absolute best place to live!

According to a list compiled by Niche, the best suburb to live in Nebraska is Papillion.

Here's what Niche had to say about the best suburb in all of Nebraska:

"Papillion is a suburb of Omaha with a population of 24,016. Papillion is in Sarpy County and is one of the best places to live in Nebraska. Living in Papillion offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Papillion there are a lot of coffee shops and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Papillion and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Papillion are highly rated."

For a continued list of the best suburbs across the state visit niche.com.