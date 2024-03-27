Nebraska Eatery Named 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The Entire State

Sometimes, it's nice to enjoy a fancy dinner out on the town with friends, family, or partners. Other times, dressing up and spending a lot of money can seem like a hassle. That's where the most casual restaurant in all of Nebraska comes in. Why break the bank when you can enjoy fresh, quality food inside a restaurant that does not use decor to compensate for taste and take all of your money?

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the most causal restaurant in Nebraska is Block 16 in Omaha.

Here's what The Daily Meal detailed about the absolute best casual restaurant in the entire state.

"Farm to table street food" is the name of the game at this beloved local standby, run by the husband-and-wife team of Jessica and Paul Urban. They source their humanely-raised, 100 percent grass-fed beef from a high-end Iowa butcher, and 1/3-pound patties are used on burgers including the Croque Garcon (topped with cheese, ham, a sunny-side-up egg, mustard, and truffle mayo on ciabatta). Believe it or not, this is the burger that none other than Alton Brown dubbed the country's best, calling it "high art." Make sure you get a side of Duck Duck Goose Fries, topped with duck confit, crispy duck skin, duck-fat mayo, and gooseberry gastrique. And if you're not in the mood for a burger, the pulled pork, fried chicken, and poutine are out of this world"

For a continued list of the best casual restaurants across America visit thedailymeal.com.