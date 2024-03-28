Watch: DDG & Halle Bailey React To Baby Halo First Words

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️," Halle wrote about Halo earlier this year.



The couple announced the birth of their son back in January, however, the child was actually born sometime in late 2023. Halle and DDG decided to keep their incoming child a secret. Unfortunately, their fans were way too attentive to the couple's movements throughout the year, which sparked rumors about Halle's pregnancy. A few days later, DDG explained why the couple hid Halle's pregnant belly.



“It wasn’t that hard," DDG said. "It was harder for me than it was for her for sure because she don’t really be on social media like I do. Social media is what I do. It’s why I’m here today."



“This is one of my biggest accomplishments and I wasn’t able to show it for real for real but it was for a better ’cause people weird,” he added. “People are way too much in my business, our business, at this point in time. So, definitely for the better and it made it a lot easier, bringing him into the world without a bunch of opinions.”



DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating since March 2022.