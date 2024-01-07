Halle Bailey & DDG Announce The Birth Of Their First Child

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️," Halle wrote.



Meanwhile, her boyfriend DDG confirmed the birth of their child in his latest track "Darryl Freestyle." In the visuals created by LewisYouNasty, DDG raps about his new son Halo and his "super mom." Towards the end of the clip, you can see DDG holding young Halo in his arms.



"I don't do division or subtraction, I multiply," DDG raps. "Silver spoon kid, I know Halo the one for nothing/He crying, his mama coming, she stronger than Wonder Woman."



Their announcement comes months after fans long suspected the couple was expecting. Back in October, Halle was spotted out with DDG wearing oversized clothes that covered her belly. She had also been spotted at Gunna's concert wearing similar clothes a couple of months before. She first sparked pregnancy rumors at the 2023 Video Music Awards. The couple started dating back in March 2022.



Congratulations to Halle and DDG!