Halle Bailey & DDG Announce The Birth Of Their First Child
By Tony M. Centeno
January 7, 2024
Halle Bailey and DDG have finally confirmed the birth of their first child following months of speculation.
On Saturday night, January 6, both artists took to social media to announce the arrival of their newborn son Halo. In her Instagram post, Halle shared a photo of her son's tiny fingers while she and her longtime boyfriend hold them in their hands. His name appears on a gold bracelet on the baby's wrist. Halle confirmed her son was born in 2023, and appeared to address those who've been tracking down every clue about her secret pregnancy over the past nine months.
"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️," Halle wrote.
Meanwhile, her boyfriend DDG confirmed the birth of their child in his latest track "Darryl Freestyle." In the visuals created by LewisYouNasty, DDG raps about his new son Halo and his "super mom." Towards the end of the clip, you can see DDG holding young Halo in his arms.
"I don't do division or subtraction, I multiply," DDG raps. "Silver spoon kid, I know Halo the one for nothing/He crying, his mama coming, she stronger than Wonder Woman."
Their announcement comes months after fans long suspected the couple was expecting. Back in October, Halle was spotted out with DDG wearing oversized clothes that covered her belly. She had also been spotted at Gunna's concert wearing similar clothes a couple of months before. She first sparked pregnancy rumors at the 2023 Video Music Awards. The couple started dating back in March 2022.
Congratulations to Halle and DDG!