The footage doesn't reveal much about the condition of Mariah's opponent. In the video, you can see the caption "Mariah the scrienst [sic] vs Cleo." . According to an account from a source who witnessed the altercation, Thugger's girl ran up on a woman named Cleopatra, who's an alleged ex-girlfriend of the imprisoned rapper, in the club while wearing a hoodie and jeans. Witnesses say Mariah was allegedly the first person to swing on Cleo before the brawl erupted.



“Sh** Mariah ran in the club and swung on Cleo,” the source said.



So far, Mariah the Scientist has not publicly commented on the situation. As for her opp, witnesses claim the woman was victorious over the singer. The fight occurred while Mariah is in the middle of her "To Be Eaten Alive Tour." It also went down a couple of months after Young Thug's jail call with Mariah leaked on the Internet.