Watch Mick Jagger Dance To 'Moves Like Jagger' In Hilarious Video

By Katrina Nattress

March 28, 2024

Imagine being at a bar, watching a local band cover Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger," and seeing the song's namesake himself dancing to the song. Some lucky patrons recently got to do just that, and boy did Mick Jagger put on a show! The Rolling Stones singer posted a hilarious video on Instagram where he imitates himself by showing off his most outlandish moves while a band performs the song behind him.

"Moves like who!" he captioned the post, also giving out a shout out to the band, Splash. Jagger will have the opportunity to groove to his own songs during the Rolling Stones' upcoming Hackney Diamonds tour, which includes a stop at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 2. Watch the hilarious video and see a full list of tour dates below.

The Rolling Stones 2024 Tour Dates

April 28 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

May 2 - New Orleans, LA - Jazz Fest

May 7 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

May 15 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 23 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 30 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

June 3 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

June 7 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 - Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

June 27 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

July 5 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

July 17 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

