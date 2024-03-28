Watch Mick Jagger Dance To 'Moves Like Jagger' In Hilarious Video

Imagine being at a bar, watching a local band cover Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger," and seeing the song's namesake himself dancing to the song. Some lucky patrons recently got to do just that, and boy did Mick Jagger put on a show! The Rolling Stones singer posted a hilarious video on Instagram where he imitates himself by showing off his most outlandish moves while a band performs the song behind him.

"Moves like who!" he captioned the post, also giving out a shout out to the band, Splash. Jagger will have the opportunity to groove to his own songs during the Rolling Stones' upcoming Hackney Diamonds tour, which includes a stop at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 2. Watch the hilarious video and see a full list of tour dates below.