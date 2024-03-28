Watch Mick Jagger Dance To 'Moves Like Jagger' In Hilarious Video
By Katrina Nattress
March 28, 2024
Imagine being at a bar, watching a local band cover Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger," and seeing the song's namesake himself dancing to the song. Some lucky patrons recently got to do just that, and boy did Mick Jagger put on a show! The Rolling Stones singer posted a hilarious video on Instagram where he imitates himself by showing off his most outlandish moves while a band performs the song behind him.
"Moves like who!" he captioned the post, also giving out a shout out to the band, Splash. Jagger will have the opportunity to groove to his own songs during the Rolling Stones' upcoming Hackney Diamonds tour, which includes a stop at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 2. Watch the hilarious video and see a full list of tour dates below.
The Rolling Stones 2024 Tour Dates
April 28 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
May 2 - New Orleans, LA - Jazz Fest
May 7 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
May 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
May 15 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
May 23 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 30 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
June 3 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
June 7 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
June 15 - Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Browns Stadium
June 20 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
June 27 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
July 5 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
July 17 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium