West Point Cadet Found Dead At 21 During Spring Break

West Point Cadet Havin Morris was found dead at the age of 21 Monday (March 25) while on leave in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for Spring Break, the U.S. Military academy announced in a press release shared on its website.

“Cadet Morris was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets, committed to serving his country as an Army Officer. The entire West Point Community offers our heartfelt condolences to the Morris family,” said West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland.

Morris' body was found in the New River Monday night, officials announced Tuesday (March 26), days after he was initially reported missing last Saturday (March 23) while visiting Fort Lauderdale with three friends, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

"#MissingPerson #UPDATE #FLPD is no longer searching for Havin. Thank you for you assistance," the department wrote on its X account in an update shared on Tuesday (March 26)