West Point Cadet Found Dead At 21 During Spring Break
By Jason Hall
March 28, 2024
West Point Cadet Havin Morris was found dead at the age of 21 Monday (March 25) while on leave in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for Spring Break, the U.S. Military academy announced in a press release shared on its website.
“Cadet Morris was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets, committed to serving his country as an Army Officer. The entire West Point Community offers our heartfelt condolences to the Morris family,” said West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland.
Morris' body was found in the New River Monday night, officials announced Tuesday (March 26), days after he was initially reported missing last Saturday (March 23) while visiting Fort Lauderdale with three friends, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
"#MissingPerson #UPDATE #FLPD is no longer searching for Havin. Thank you for you assistance," the department wrote on its X account in an update shared on Tuesday (March 26)
West Point regrets to announce the loss of Cadet Havin Morris, 21, from Pleasanton, Calif., Monday, March 25, while on leave in Florida.— U.S. Military Academy at West Point (@WestPoint_USMA) March 26, 2024
Morris and his friends were reported to have visited Fort Lauderdale's downtown area on the night of his disappearance. The cadet texted his parents that he was at a nightclub at around 11:00 p.m. The California native's friends told police that they had gone out to Dicey Riley's, a bar located close to New River, and last saw him there at around 1:00 a.m., but had "lost track of him" afterwards, according to a Fort Lauderdale Police report obtained by the Sun-Sentinel.
Morris' death is believed to be accidental as no foul play is suspected, according to local authorities. The California native, who enrolled at West Point in 2020, was scheduled to leave Fort Lauderdale for Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, according to the police report obtained by the Sun-Sentinel.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are both participating in an investigation into the cadet's death.