4 Georgia Spots Among The Best Places To Live In America

What makes a city a great place to live? For some people, it's the calm assurance of low crime or the access to high-quality education and medical care to keep your family safe, educated and healthy. Others may value entertainment venues, exciting attractions and plentiful restaurants to keep day-to-day life fun and interesting. When it really comes down to it, it's the sum of all of its parts, each factor adding up to one amazing place to call home.

Niche released its rankings of the best places to live in America in 2024, and among the list are four cities or neighborhoods located around Georgia:

No. 13: Johns Creek (Atlanta suburb)

No. 25: Alpharetta

No. 27: Atlantic Station (Atlanta neighborhood)

No. 57: Midtown (Atlanta neighborhood)

Here's how Niche determined its list:

"The Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area."

These are the Top 10 best places to live in America, according to Niche:

Colonial Village in Arlington, Virginia Carmel, Indiana Chesterbrook in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Uptown in Tampa, Florida Cinco Ranch in Houston, Texas Hyde Park - Spanishtown Creek in Tampa, Florida Evergreen Park in Palo Alto, California Radnor/Fort Myer Heights in Arlington, Virginia Harbour Island in Tampa, Florida College Terrace in Palo Alto, California

See the full list of the best places to live in America in 2024 at niche.com.