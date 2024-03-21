Georgia Destination Named The 'Most Underrated City' In The State

Each state has its own tourist-heavy towns that see the most visitors, from big metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles, party destinations like Nashville and New Orleans or busy cities like Chicago and Orlando. However, some of the coolest attractions and memorable experiences can be found outside of these popular spots in cities that are less explored.

Love Exploring compiled a list of the "most underrated" city in each state, the "lesser-known" destinations that are worth visiting just as much as their more popular counterparts. According to the site, the most underrated city in all of Georgia is Athens. The locale is described as being friendly, littered with historic buildings, and home to great food and music. Here's what the site had to say:

"Athens in northeast Georgia is laid-back, friendly, and filled with antebellum architecture. The University of Georgia has its main campus here and some of its buildings are among the oldest in the city — the North Campus in downtown is on the US National Register of Historic Places. Elsewhere in the city, there's a rich music scene and plenty of excellent restaurants. The Blue Ridge Mountains are close by too."

Check out the full list of each state's most underrate city at loveexploring.com.