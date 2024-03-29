Chelsea Pastel's 'Price Going Up' Ahead Of Kid Cudi's Upcoming Tour

Chelsea Pastel proves her net worth is going way up in her latest single.



The Cleveland native recently delivered her brand new song "Price Going Up" via Pastel Productions LLC / Vydia. The independent rapper details how her life has changed since she officially began her career seven years ago. She serves up braggadocio bars about her journey to the top over a bass-heavy instrumental produced by Cassius G.



“I jumped off that porch, I’m not going back to that house and I mean just that," Pastel said in a statement. "I’m never looking back. I took a leap of faith and where I land is where I’m staying."