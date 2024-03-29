Chelsea Pastel's 'Price Going Up' Ahead Of Kid Cudi's Upcoming Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
March 29, 2024
Chelsea Pastel proves her net worth is going way up in her latest single.
The Cleveland native recently delivered her brand new song "Price Going Up" via Pastel Productions LLC / Vydia. The independent rapper details how her life has changed since she officially began her career seven years ago. She serves up braggadocio bars about her journey to the top over a bass-heavy instrumental produced by Cassius G.
“I jumped off that porch, I’m not going back to that house and I mean just that," Pastel said in a statement. "I’m never looking back. I took a leap of faith and where I land is where I’m staying."
"Price Going Up" arrives shortly after Pastel announced that she'll be joining Kid Cudi on his "INSANO Tour" this summer. Earlier this month, the seasoned rapper announced the dates for his forthcoming international tour featuring Pusha T, Jaden and EARTHGANG. Pastel is set to open for the crew at Cudi's tour stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on July 31 and the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on August 2.
"Proud to announce that I will be joining my guy @kidcudi on the INSANO TOUR for Cleveland and Cincinnati!!!!!!!!! LFG!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.
The rising artist is a self-taught musician who has written, produced and engineered her own music over the years. It's impossible to put her in a box when she can create a classic blend of Rap and Pop along with a hint of Rock. In 2021, Chelsea Pastel dropped her first major project Pastelevision which holds 15 tracks including "Eastside" featuring Bone Thug-N-Harmony's Krayzie Bone.
Pastel's latest song comes after she had an active year in 2023. She delivered fresh tracks like "Last Year I Was Broke" and "Whiplash." Last month, she debuted the official music video for her previous single "Greener." Catch that plus her new song "Price Going Up" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE