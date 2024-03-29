Damar Hamlin Responds To 'Weirdo' Antonio Brown's Trolling Post

"Been in my DM over a year talking to yourself. You was supposed to be an example setter. Now you the biggest weirdo we know! Get off twitter & go do some work with some kids or something. #PrayForAB," Hamlin wrote.

Brown also included "#CTESPN" with the post, which he has done recently in reference to critics linking his increasingly odd behavior to Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disorder that has been linked to NFL players as it's suspected to be caused by repeated head injuries. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills' since-canceled Monday Night Football game against the Bengals on January 2, 2023. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

Hamlin was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and initially reported to be in critical condition before making a miraculous recovery, which coincided with an outpouring of support from players, coaches and fans. A GoFundMe page initially launched by Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation to support a toy drive prior to his medical situation -- and later to support his recovery after far exceeding its $2,500 goal -- raised more than $9 million.

The Pittsburgh native was released from UC Medical Center one week after suffering cardiac arrest and discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after completing a series of tests and evaluations two days later and was active for several of the Bills' games during the 2023 NFL season and postseason.