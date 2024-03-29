Jason Kelce's Potential Post-Retirement Gig Revealed

Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce is reportedly in consideration for an already taken role on ESPN's 'Monday Night Football,' according to the Athletic's Andrew Marchand.

ESPN is reportedly "aggressively pursuing" Kelce, 37, for the pregame analyst role currently held by former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III as part of the network's plans for a possible shakeup. Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's status is also in question as he is currently in a part-time role with 'Monday Night Football' and not under contract.

NBC, CBS and ESPN were reportedly "the likeliest landing spots" for Kelce following his retirement on March 4, according to Marchand. Kelce, who already host the popular podcast, 'New Heights,' alongside his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is expected "to make millions" during his initial post-retirement NFL media gig with one of the three networks. NBC, CBS and ESPN's NFL pregame shows are filmed in the northeast, which would be a reasonable commute for Kelce from the Philadelphia area, as noted by Marchand.

NBC added former New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty to its roster last offseason and CBS will could several potential openings on its pregame panel with Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms all facing free agency.

"While NBC and CBS are viewed as the favorites, ESPN is always a stalking horse and has interest. It has a variety of shows from its marquees on Sunday and Monday to its daily NFL programs," Marchand wrote on Monday.

Kelce officially announced his retirement during a press conference on March 4. The Ohio native is one of the most celebrated players in Eagles history, starting at center in all 193 games of his 13-year NFL career, including the franchise's lone Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl LII, while being selected as a first-team All-Pro six times (2017-19, 2021-23) and Pro Bowler seven times (2014, 2016, 2019-23).

In January, Kelce, spoke with the Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner while attending the AFC Championship Game in support of his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and acknowledged that he still hadn't decided on retirement but plans to continue being "involved" in the Eagles organization.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen for me. But I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is. Because I don’t want to ever feel like I’m on the outside looking in on these achievements and these accolades and these opportunities that largely represent entire cities and fan bases and organizations. It’s too good a feeling to pass up,” Kelce said.

Jason had previously addressed reports that he plans to retire during an episode of his and Travis' 'New Heights' podcast, clarifying that he did address his teammates after the Eagles' Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but hadn't yet made an official decision on his future.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” he said “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”