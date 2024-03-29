The Absolute 'Best Suburb' To Live In Massachusetts

Massachusetts is full of so many wonderful suburbs that it can be hard to choose the best place to live. Some people choose which suburb to live in based on their desired lifestyle. For example, individuals who enjoy boating and swimming might desire to live in a suburb next to a body of water. Individuals who take pleasure in a good hike might want to live in a neighborhood near forestation and trails.

To some, surroundings are less important than factors like safety, home value, education, and proximity to quality medical facilities. Regardless of your preference, there is one suburb in Massachusetts known for being the absolute best place to live!

According to a list compiled by Niche, the best suburb to live in Massachusetts is Brookline.

Here's what Niche had to say about the best suburb in all of Massachusetts:

"Brookline is a suburb of Boston with a population of 62,698. Brookline is in Norfolk County and is one of the best places to live in Massachusetts. Living in Brookline offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Brookline there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Brookline and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Brookline are highly rated."

For a continued list of the best suburbs across the state visit niche.com.