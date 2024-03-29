Yung Miami Seemingly Responds To Wild Allegations In Amended Diddy Lawsuit

"Something the internet made up and yall ran with it!!!" she wrote in her post. "N***as don't even pay that for child support why tf would a n***a ever pay me 250k for. FOR WHAT??"



Earlier this week, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones amended his bombshell lawsuit against the Bad Boy founder to include new allegations amid the Department of Homeland Security's recent raid on Diddy's two homes. Jones added 25 new pages to his $30 million lawsuit, in which he accused Brownlee, the mother of 50 Cent's son Daphne Joy and Internet model Jade Ramey of receiving a "monthly stipend" of $250,000 for being Diddy's sex workers.



Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Jones also accused Brownlee of providing Diddy with "pink cocaine" also known as “tuci” or “2C-B." The drug is a mixture of cocaine and ecstasy that's classified as "ring-substituted phenethylamines," according to the National Library of Medicine. Jones claimed Diddy bought the drug from Brendan Paul, who was arrested in Miami earlier this week. However, when Paul didn't have the drug on him, Jones accused Brownlee of getting Diddy his fix. He referenced one instance last year where Diddy allegedly took the drug in his dressing room during a rehearsal for his surprise appearance at Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water.



Sources from Caresha's camp have pushed back on those claimed with visual receipts. In timestamped videos sent to The Shade Room, the "Rap Freaks" artist can be seen at a fitting for her Met Gala dress in New York on the night in question. There's also footage of Caresha watching the performance on a TV while she was in New York. See the footage below.