Billie Eilish Claps Back At Swifties Who Criticized 'Wasteful' Comments

Billie Eilish is clapping back after Taylor Swift fans criticized her recent comments about “some of the biggest artists in the world” producing multiple vinyl variants in order to boost album sales, calling the practice "wasteful."

“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article,” Eilish wrote on her Instagram story over the weekend. “I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them – including ME! Which I clearly state in the article.”

The article does point out that Eilish herself did this with Happier Than Ever, which was available in eight different variations; however, she used recycled materials for the pressings.

“The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better," Eilish concluded her message, "sheesh.”

Although she didn't name any names, Swifties were on the defensive because the pop star is known for releasing vinyl in several variants (2020's Folklore was released in eight different variants and 2022's Midnights was available in five).

"Where were Billie Eilish when this happened? I don't understand why she's attacking Taylor when she's the only one who can sell multiple copies of the same album," one fan wrote on X/Twitter. "Does billie really care about the environment or she has an upcoming album to promote? I dare you to prove a point and not release ANY physical copies of your album @billieeilish"

The stars have been friendly over the years and even thanked each other during award acceptance speeches: Eilish mentioned Swift in her 2019 Billboard Woman of the Year speech and Swift returned the favor two years later while accepting a BRIT Award.