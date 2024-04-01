The Black Keys are gearing up to release their 12th studio album Ohio Players later this week and celebrated the occasion with a tour announcement. The duo are heading out on a North American tour this fall in support of the new album. Dubbed "The International Players Tour," the 31-trek kicks off September 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and wraps up November 12 in Detroit. The Head and the Heart will open the show on most dates.

Ohio Players is slated for an April 5 release. The Black Keys previewed the album with two singles: "Beautiful People (Stay High)" and "I Forgot To Be Your Lover."

See The Black Keys' International Players Tour dates below.

The Black Keys International Players Tour Dates

09/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^

09/28 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena ^

09/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

10/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

10/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

10/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^

10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

10/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center ^

10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

11/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena ^

11/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

^ = w/ The Head and the Heart