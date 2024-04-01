California Child Crashes Car On Chaotic Drive To School After Missing Bus
By iHeartRadio
April 1, 2024
A nine-year-old boy in California sparked a police chase after he missed his school bus and decided to drive his mom's car to school instead. The incident, which happened on Wednesday morning (March 27), ended safely but not before causing a bit of chaos.
According to the KATU2, the drama started around 9:20 a.m. when an officer spotted a car oddly stopped in the middle of an intersection. When the officer asked the driver to move, the car suddenly sped off, leading the officer on a short and erratic chase.
The chase ended in a dirt parking lot near Plumas Avenue Elementary School in Oroville. But before the officer could approach the car, it abruptly reversed into the patrol vehicle, causing minor damage.
When the officer finally made contact with the driver, he was met with a surprise: a wide-eyed nine-year-old boy who had taken his mother's car in an attempt to drive himself to school. The boy's mother later told KRCR that her son had taken the car because he missed the school bus that morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the boy was safely sent to school after the necessary authorities were alerted and the situation was documented. They also took the opportunity to remind everyone about the importance of vehicle security and road safety education for young people.
"This incident underscores the critical need for all drivers to be licensed, educated and aware of the risks of the road," the CHP said in a press release. "The fact that this crash involved a child driver only heightens the need for awareness around vehicle security and the importance of imparting road safety knowledge to our younger generation."