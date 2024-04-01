California Child Crashes Car On Chaotic Drive To School After Missing Bus

A nine-year-old boy in California sparked a police chase after he missed his school bus and decided to drive his mom's car to school instead. The incident, which happened on Wednesday morning (March 27), ended safely but not before causing a bit of chaos.

According to the KATU2, the drama started around 9:20 a.m. when an officer spotted a car oddly stopped in the middle of an intersection. When the officer asked the driver to move, the car suddenly sped off, leading the officer on a short and erratic chase.

The chase ended in a dirt parking lot near Plumas Avenue Elementary School in Oroville. But before the officer could approach the car, it abruptly reversed into the patrol vehicle, causing minor damage.

When the officer finally made contact with the driver, he was met with a surprise: a wide-eyed nine-year-old boy who had taken his mother's car in an attempt to drive himself to school. The boy's mother later told KRCR that her son had taken the car because he missed the school bus that morning.