Former Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Dead At 35

Davis' cause of death has not yet been determined and police said no foul play was involved. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Davis, the younger brother of former All-Pro tight end and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection during his 10-year NFL career, which abruptly ended after he removed himself from the Buffalo Bills' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, stating that he was "done" at the time. The veteran cornerback issued a statement after the game confirming his retirement, which was met with criticism by some teammates and media members.

Davis was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 25 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career at Illinois, which included being a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2007 and 2008. The Washington, D.C. native spent his first three seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, spending six seasons with the franchise, which included being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the Dolphins wrote on their X account.