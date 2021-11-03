Here's What Tua Tagovailoa Said About Former Bama Teammate's DUI Incident

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was emotional while addressing former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III's DUI charge in relation to a crash that killed a woman in Las Vegas during his press conference on Wednesday (November 3).

Tagovailoa, who played with Ruggs at Alabama for all three of their respective collegiate seasons, offered prayers to the family of the woman killed in the crash.

"That's tough," Tagovailoa said via the Sun Sentinel's David Furones. "My heart goes out to the families affected by what happened, the choices and decisions."

Miami Herald reporter Adam Beasley reported Tagovailoa was "choked up," while discussing Ruggs' situation, quoting the quarterback as saying, "you'd never think this guy could hurt a soul" in reference to his former teammate, who he said he was still close with.