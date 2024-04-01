Incredible Castle Named Colorado's Best 'Hidden Gem' Destination

Between the high-profile attractions and Instagram-worthy locales are fascinating tourist spots waiting to be discovered. These spots fly under the radar or are often overlooked for more popular destinations nearby, but this may be beneficial. Fewer crowds mean more time and peace to truly immerse yourself in these unique experiences, from charming stores and out-of-the-ordinary landmarks to tranquil outdoor getaways and other amazing places.

If you're interested in visiting these thrilling locations, Reader's Digest has you covered. The website updated its list of every state's "best hidden gem" destination.

Bishop Castle was declared Colorado's top pick! One person constructed this roadside marvel all by himself, according to the castle's history. Decades later, it's now one of the state's quirkiest tourist attractions and even serves as a wedding venue. Writers detailed what you can look forward to at this neat spot:

"This Gothic Colorado castle hides in the foothills of the San Isabel National Forest. It is complete with wrought-iron bridges, stained-glass windows and even a metallic fire-breathing dragon. The best part is that the entire castle was built by one man who gathered and set stones to create it. The castle is 'always open and always free,' according to the website."