Beloved Mountain Town Named The Best Summer Destination In Colorado

Summertime is the peak season to experience just about any activity. Spending days in a massive theme park, taking scenic hikes through national parks, and soaking up the sun on a balmy beach are just some exciting things one can do during the season. Many destinations, however, stick out for taking advantage of the warm temperatures and amazing amenities to become a top-tier travel spot.

That's why TravelPulse presented a list of every state's best place to visit during the summer. Telluride was named Colorado's top summer travel destination!

This lovely mountain town is known for its incredible ski resorts, but that doesn't mean it loses relevance in the summertime. Many look forward to experiencing cultural festivals, exploring hiking trails, hitting the waters, and other thrilling activities. Here's why it earned a place on the list:

"This mountain town fills the summer calendar with multiple excellent festivals like the Telluride Jazz Festival, Mushroom Festival and Blues & Brews Festival, which are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fun summertime events. And if the weather gets a little warm for you, then just hop in the San Miguel River with a tube and you'll cool down in no time."

Want more travel recommendations? Check out the full report on travelpulse.com.