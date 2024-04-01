Keyshia Cole Announces 8th Album 'On The Way' During Emotional Moment
By Tony M. Centeno
April 1, 2024
Keyshia Cole announced her next album while paying homage to her late mother.
On Saturday, March 30, the revered R&B singer hit the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles during her stop on "The Love Hard Tour." Midway through her set, Cole's dancers assembled behind as she began to thank her fans for all their support. As she counted down all the albums she's made thus far, the "Love" singer began to cry while she announced that her eighth studio album is in the works. The tears continued to flow as she paid homage to her late mother Frankie.
Keyshia Cole announces 8th album during tearful fan thank you & tribute to late mother pic.twitter.com/IY75IwyI10— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 31, 2024
“I wanna say I appreciate you. If you ever bought an album,” she said as she held back tears. “Album eight right now on the way. I wanna give a shout out to my mom Frankie. If you watched the reality show, if you watched her... I just wanna say thank you. You helped change my life. Thank you.”
It's been seven years since Keyshia Cole released her previous album 11:11 Reset. The 11-track project was led by two singles, "You" and "Incapable." It also contains features from DJ Khaled, Young Thug, Remy Ma, French Montana, Kamaiyah and Too $hort. Cole has released numerous songs since then including her recent contribution to The Color Purple soundtrack and her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Monica.
Cole's new album wasn't the only headline to come out of her recent set. During the show, she also invited Jaheim on stage to perform "I've Changed." She also brought out O.T. Genasis, who apologized to her for covering her song "Love" without permission.
Watch more clips from the show below.
OT Genasis apologizes to Keyshia Cole publicly on stage pic.twitter.com/DQAsroaWaF— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 31, 2024
Keyshia Cole hits the #lovehardtour pretty in pink to perform “Let it Go” pic.twitter.com/UsOiN8D3IW— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 31, 2024
.@KeyshiaCole sings “I Should Have Cheated” during her set at #lovehardtour pic.twitter.com/KqL6txyfCU— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 31, 2024
I shouldveeee @KeyshiaCole 🎶✨ pic.twitter.com/s6UZg9z1PI— BeBii (@Chavelitah619) April 1, 2024