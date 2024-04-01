Keyshia Cole Announces 8th Album 'On The Way' During Emotional Moment

“I wanna say I appreciate you. If you ever bought an album,” she said as she held back tears. “Album eight right now on the way. I wanna give a shout out to my mom Frankie. If you watched the reality show, if you watched her... I just wanna say thank you. You helped change my life. Thank you.”



It's been seven years since Keyshia Cole released her previous album 11:11 Reset. The 11-track project was led by two singles, "You" and "Incapable." It also contains features from DJ Khaled, Young Thug, Remy Ma, French Montana, Kamaiyah and Too $hort. Cole has released numerous songs since then including her recent contribution to The Color Purple soundtrack and her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Monica.



Cole's new album wasn't the only headline to come out of her recent set. During the show, she also invited Jaheim on stage to perform "I've Changed." She also brought out O.T. Genasis, who apologized to her for covering her song "Love" without permission.



Watch more clips from the show below.