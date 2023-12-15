The album also features new music from Mary Mary, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Timbaland, Black Thought, Mary J. Blige, Jorja Smith and more. In the months leading up to the film's debut, fans have received songs from the soundtrack like Alicia Keys' "Lifeline" and Usher & H.E.R.'s "Risk It All." You can hear these songs and more playing on all of iHeartRadio's R&B stations all day long.



The Color Purple (2023) is a theatrical musical based on the best-selling novel by Alice Walker. It stars Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, Coleman Domingo, and Ciara. Since the book debuted in 1982, it was adapted into a drama film in 1985 starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover. The book also inspired a musical of the same name, which debuted on Broadway in 2005. The new musical film arrives in theaters on December 25.



Listen to music from The Color Purple (Music From & Inspired By) on iHeartRadio all day long!