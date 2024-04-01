Ludacris Responds To Katt Williams Rumors: 'So Laughable'

"I wouldn't be the right person to ask that question," Luda replied. "I have no idea if he was offered a role in the Fast... I do know that I saw him at Rick Ross' crib some years back and everything was perfectly fine. But he's a comedian you know and he tells jokes so it is what it is."



The rumors in question stem from Katt Williams' nearly 3-hour conversation on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. During his appearance, Williams told Sharpe that he and Luda went to an "Illuminati thing" and claimed only one of them could "move forward."



"So it was both of us," Williams explained. "We were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn't do the sideburn thing no more, with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that's how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams."



Ludacris decided to respond with a freestyle over Ye's "Devil In A New Dress," in which he denied the claims. Press play below to see The Breakfast Club's entire interview with Ludacris before he hosts and performs at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX.