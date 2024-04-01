Peso Pluma Gets Emotional After Sweeping Up Multiple Awards: 'No Words'

"I mean... no words. I have no words for this," he said. "Thank you for all my fans. Thank you to all the people who's been supporting me since day one. This is just the beginning. Thank you for showing my Mexican roots. I think I'm one of the only Mexicans here but that's proud



"I am emotional, I am," he continued. "I'm about to cry but I'm not going to cry. It's time to celebrate!"



Peso Pluma won Album of the Year thanks to his Genesis project via his label Double P Records. His third studio album has 14 tracks featuring collaborations with Eladio Carrion, Junior H, Natanael Cano and more. Nearly a year later, Peso Pluma is preparing to drop his next LP Éxodo in May.



