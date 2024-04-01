Peso Pluma Gets Emotional After Sweeping Up Multiple Awards: 'No Words'
By Tony M. Centeno
April 2, 2024
Peso Pluma had to keep himself from crying on the yellow carpet after he racked up plenty of awards.
On Monday night, April 1, the Mexican artist was On The Yellow Carpet Live! Presented by Otezla ahead of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. While he was speaking to Tanya Rad and EJ, the duo told him that he swept the Regional Mexican category after he won the awards for Song, Artist and Album of the Year. He also claimed the award for Regional Mexican Best New Artist. The 24-year-old artist was speechless as he clutched all four of his awards in his arms.
"I mean... no words. I have no words for this," he said. "Thank you for all my fans. Thank you to all the people who's been supporting me since day one. This is just the beginning. Thank you for showing my Mexican roots. I think I'm one of the only Mexicans here but that's proud
"I am emotional, I am," he continued. "I'm about to cry but I'm not going to cry. It's time to celebrate!"
Peso Pluma won Album of the Year thanks to his Genesis project via his label Double P Records. His third studio album has 14 tracks featuring collaborations with Eladio Carrion, Junior H, Natanael Cano and more. Nearly a year later, Peso Pluma is preparing to drop his next LP Éxodo in May.
If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.