2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See The Full List Of Winners

The awards show will also recognize Beyoncé as the recipient of this year's Innovator Award. The award is presented to seasoned artists in honor of their impactful contributions to pop culture. Taylor Swift received the award last year, and Alicia Keys was honored in 2022. Later on in the show, legendary singer Cher was honored with the Icon Award followed by a musical tribute.



Ludacris hosted the awards show (and performed?) live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Other artists like Justin Timberlake, Lainey Wilson, TLC, Green Day, Jelly Roll and Tate McRae also hit the stage. The aforementioned performers are also nominated for several categories. If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days. See the full list of winners in bold below.