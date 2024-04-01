Rashee Rice Breaks Silence On Alleged Involvement In Six-Vehicle Crash
By Jason Hall
April 1, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement through his attorney, Royce West, addressing his alleged involvement in a six-vehicle crash in Dallas over the weekend.
"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday," the statement, which was obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (April 1), reads. "Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly. Any and all requests for comment can be directed to his attorney Mr. Royce West of West & Associates, LLP."
The Dallas Police Department said it was searching for Rice as he was suspected to have been involved in a race that resulted in the six-vehicle accident on Saturday (March 30), the Dallas Morning News reported on Sunday (March 31).
Statement from Rashee Rice’s attorney, Royce West: pic.twitter.com/l4c2cIArWL— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2024
Videos shared online appear to show Rice and others walking away from the scene of the crash.
Dashcam footage captured by a vehicle traveling behind the crash shows the accident take place before three men exit a vehicle, which is believed to be registered or leased to Rice, 23, stopped on the highway with its hazard lights flashing. Another video shared online shows four men walking on the side of the highway and leaving the scene while the person recording acknowledges that "they just left a f*****g Lamborghini and a Corvette," before making the false assumption that they "they stole them, I bet."
Footage of #Cheifs WR Rashee Rice fleeing from the scene of his car crash pic.twitter.com/ToSQmiw8lE— VROFIGHTS😤BEST FIGHTS💥 (@vrofightingnews) March 31, 2024
Rice, who grew up in North Richland Hills, a suburb of Fort Worth, and attended Southern Methodist University, was listed on a police call sheet obtained by the newspaper. The crash took place in the 6600 block of North Central Expressway after a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette -- suspected to be Rice -- and a driver in a Lamborghini were seen speeding near the SMU campus before both lost control of their vehicles, Dallas Police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said via the Dallas Morning News.
Lowman said the Lamborghini was spotted on the shoulder of the road before it "hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."
The occupants of both the Lamborghini and Corvette fled the scene without proving information or seeing if any other individuals involved in the accident needed medical attention, according to Lowman. Two other drivers were treated for minor injuries at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Lowman said the department was still working to identify all the suspects involved in the accident. Rice was not listed in Dallas County Jail records as of 9:50 a.m. on Sunday and it wasn't immediately clear if he's suspected to be charged in relation to the crash. Rice was selected by the Chiefs at No. 55 overall in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft and served as the team's primary wide receiver during his rookie season.
The former SMU standout recorded 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season and 26 receptions for 262 yards and one touchdown during the postseason run through Super Bowl LVIII.