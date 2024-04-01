Rashee Rice Breaks Silence On Alleged Involvement In Six-Vehicle Crash

Rice, who grew up in North Richland Hills, a suburb of Fort Worth, and attended Southern Methodist University, was listed on a police call sheet obtained by the newspaper. The crash took place in the 6600 block of North Central Expressway after a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette -- suspected to be Rice -- and a driver in a Lamborghini were seen speeding near the SMU campus before both lost control of their vehicles, Dallas Police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said via the Dallas Morning News.

Lowman said the Lamborghini was spotted on the shoulder of the road before it "hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

The occupants of both the Lamborghini and Corvette fled the scene without proving information or seeing if any other individuals involved in the accident needed medical attention, according to Lowman. Two other drivers were treated for minor injuries at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Lowman said the department was still working to identify all the suspects involved in the accident. Rice was not listed in Dallas County Jail records as of 9:50 a.m. on Sunday and it wasn't immediately clear if he's suspected to be charged in relation to the crash. Rice was selected by the Chiefs at No. 55 overall in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft and served as the team's primary wide receiver during his rookie season.

The former SMU standout recorded 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season and 26 receptions for 262 yards and one touchdown during the postseason run through Super Bowl LVIII.